Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Avangrid has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Avangrid has a payout ratio of 77.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $38.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 31.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 82.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.