Avalanche Hits 1-Day Volume of $253.73 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.39 billion and $253.73 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.82 or 0.00078014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00024968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007285 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,438,151 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

