Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

AUB opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 31.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

