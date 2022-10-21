Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 237 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 221.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 302.52. The company has a market cap of £331.52 million and a P/E ratio of 391.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450 ($5.44).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atalaya Mining

In other news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £146,900 ($177,501.21).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.