Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Associated Banc Stock Down 4.1 %
NYSE:ASB opened at $21.05 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.
Associated Banc Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
