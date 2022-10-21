Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASBGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Associated Banc Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.05 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 67.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Earnings History for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.