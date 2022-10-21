Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $174.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASND. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.55.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $106.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $167.11.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

