Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) & FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Critical Review

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% FitLife Brands 17.04% 29.44% 23.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 0.97 -$122.66 million ($0.45) -4.13 FitLife Brands $27.91 million 2.61 $5.41 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ascend Wellness and FitLife Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ascend Wellness and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 383.87%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Ascend Wellness on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Rating)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through various retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.