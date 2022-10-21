Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,753 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,785 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

