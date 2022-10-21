Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 347,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 51,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 50,214 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

Shares of EWS stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

