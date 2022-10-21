Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 2,500 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

