Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $124,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in V.F. by 164.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.