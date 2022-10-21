Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APAM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

NYSE APAM opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,037,000 after buying an additional 3,028,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,319,000 after buying an additional 223,267 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,829,000 after buying an additional 220,505 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $8,173,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

