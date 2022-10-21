Argus Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $225.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.76. 99,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $185.83 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day moving average of $221.38.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

