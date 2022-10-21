Ardor Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $91.40 million and $1.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0915 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars.
