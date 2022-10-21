Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

ABR opened at $12.21 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

