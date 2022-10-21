Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,510.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptiv Price Performance
Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $84.66 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34.
Insider Activity at Aptiv
In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptiv (APTV)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.