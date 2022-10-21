Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,510.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $84.66 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.