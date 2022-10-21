AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.80.

AptarGroup Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $96.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $135.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

