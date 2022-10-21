Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $177.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.74. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

