APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. APA has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

APA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $854,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in APA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of APA by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

