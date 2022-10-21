AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AOWDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AO World from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

AO World Stock Performance

AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Monday. AO World has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

