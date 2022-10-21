Ankr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.72 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $273.28 million and approximately $21.72 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

