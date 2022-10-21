AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.05

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 8001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

ANGO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $519.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.90.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

