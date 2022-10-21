Analyzing Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 8.37% 43.40% 4.95% Yum! Brands 22.17% -15.45% 21.43%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 3 4 1 2.75 Yum! Brands 0 3 8 0 2.73

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Yum! Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $51.38, suggesting a potential upside of 44.51%. Yum! Brands has a consensus price target of $137.43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.32%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Yum! Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.30 billion 1.31 $108.64 million $2.67 13.31 Yum! Brands $6.58 billion 4.74 $1.58 billion $4.99 21.98

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 26,934 KFC units; 18,381 Pizza Hut units; 7,791 Taco Bell units; and 318 The Habit Burger Grill units in approximately 157 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

