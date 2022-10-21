Analysts Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) PT at $55.83

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.43.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in SL Green Realty by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.