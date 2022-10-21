Analysts Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $35.47

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,661 shares of company stock valued at $99,792. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Phreesia by 98.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 24.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 333,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 65,009 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 469.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 60.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHR stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.70. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.