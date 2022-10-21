Analysts Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

