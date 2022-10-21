Ampleforth Governance Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.64 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00020747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $60.44 million and $1.64 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

