AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Trading Up 12.5%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 4,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
AmeriCann Stock Up 12.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
About AmeriCann
AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It designs, develops, leases, and operates cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.
