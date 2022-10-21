American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

