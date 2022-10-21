American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAL. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.46 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 100.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the airline’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

