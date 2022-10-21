Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Price Target Lowered to €66.50 at Morgan Stanley

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €69.00 ($70.41) to €66.50 ($67.86) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amadeus IT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $49.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

