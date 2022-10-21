Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after buying an additional 239,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,537,294,000 after acquiring an additional 194,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.86. 20,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,745. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

