Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allkem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allkem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Allkem Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OROCF opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Allkem has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

