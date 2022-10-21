Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Cowen

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALK. Melius began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.