Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

