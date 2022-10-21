Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

