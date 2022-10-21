Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.77. The stock had a trading volume of 124,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average is $166.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

