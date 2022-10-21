Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Barclays

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.80.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.5 %

AEM stock opened at C$56.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$84.66. The company has a market cap of C$25.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.