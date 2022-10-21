AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,465,000 after purchasing an additional 176,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,583,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 610,400 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,783 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,819,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after acquiring an additional 359,553 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.18. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

