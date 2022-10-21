agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $117,578.84 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,182.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $196,441.38.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 10,792 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $248,000.16.

On Friday, September 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $186,809.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $110,564.04.

On Thursday, August 4th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $211,172.46.

agilon health Stock Up 3.3 %

agilon health stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

