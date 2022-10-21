Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $18.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.09.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,101.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,119 shares of company stock worth $1,134,823. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.