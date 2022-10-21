Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,512 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 30,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4 %

Salesforce stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.34. The stock had a trading volume of 104,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,767. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.72, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.45.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,131,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

