Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

