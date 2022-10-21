Adshares (ADS) Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00009283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $56.90 million and $801,492.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006997 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002369 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,592 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

