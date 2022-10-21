adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €192.00 ($195.92) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €160.00 ($163.27) to €155.00 ($158.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

adidas Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. adidas has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in adidas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in adidas during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

