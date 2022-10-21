adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday.

adidas Stock Performance

ADS opened at €114.80 ($117.14) on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($205.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €139.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €165.81.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

