Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Acme United Price Performance

Acme United stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.93. Acme United has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $38.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Acme United

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, Director Brian Barker bought 1,300 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acme United news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Barker purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,753 shares of company stock worth $55,608 and sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

