Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $265.97. 24,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.07. The company has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

