Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Down 4.5%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 31,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Acceleware Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$34.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.12 million for the quarter.

About Acceleware

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

