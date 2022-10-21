abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.30

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON AAIF opened at GBX 194.50 ($2.35) on Friday. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 192.50 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.60 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 211.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.56. The stock has a market cap of £330.79 million and a P/E ratio of 751.92.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

