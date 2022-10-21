abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.30

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON AAIF opened at GBX 194.50 ($2.35) on Friday. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 192.50 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.60 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 211.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 215.56. The stock has a market cap of £330.79 million and a P/E ratio of 751.92.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.