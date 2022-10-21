ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $118.27 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $118.27 million and $8,467.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,070.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002894 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00048418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022837 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005194 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0010893 USD and is up 19.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,034.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

